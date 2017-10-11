Home Videos Photos Shop
Please Enjoy This Clip Of Taylor Swift & Miley Cyrus Just Dancing To Lady GaGa Circa 2008!

10/11/2017 1:06 PM ET | Filed under: Miley CyrusTaylor SwiftLady GaGaBestiezCMA Awards



Ah, 2008. Much simpler times.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the Internet for digging up this rare video of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus dancing to up-and-comer Lady GaGa! So pure!

Related: Beyoncé Sends Lady GaGa A Gift In Her Time Of Suffering!

The two bust a move (akwardly for Tay, of course) backstage at the CMA Awards while discussing how much they love the Just Dance songstress!

Watch the throwback moment (below)!!

So good.

[Image via YouTube.]

