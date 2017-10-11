Taylor Swift Announces New Social App For Fans — Check Out The First Look!

Taylor Swift is really taking a lead from Kim Kardashian West with her latest venture!

From the same mobile developers of the reality TV starlet's Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, Glu Mobile Inc., the songstress is releasing her own app!

Unlike Kimmy's, it won't be a game, but rather an interactive social app named The Swift Life™, set to drop later this year.

According to the press release, fans will have a new space to interact with each other and apparently Taylor herself!

Glu President and CEO, Nick Earl, divulged:

"We've worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life. The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year."

There's been no word on whether it will be a free app or not, but you can catch the first look at it (below):

Will U be downloading it??

