Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Latinolicious, YouTube, PerezTV, Momma Perez, Mayte Hilton >> This Is The Moment We Revealed To Momma Perez Mayte Hilton's Name!

This Is The Moment We Revealed To Momma Perez Mayte Hilton's Name!

10/11/2017 7:34 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLatinoliciousYouTubePerezTVMomma PerezMayte Hilton

This needs to be in the first person.

In Perez's own words!

"Here's the story. The same day my daughter Mayte was born, my mom got the sad news that her beloved uncle had passed away. I had kept Mayte's name a secret for close to 9 months and she was still a few hours away from delivery, but after hearing about Tio Panchito - I thought this was just what mom needed to hear. Reminder: Momma Perez was the one who named Mayte! She had suggested many names, but she only mentioned Mayte once - and it stuck with me! Mayte pays honor to my dad, who died when I was 15, and to her. Mario & Teresita. Mayte! And her middle name is Amor! We love it so much!"

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
View Pics »
« Previous story
Harvey Weinstein's Team Trying To Rush Him Out Of The Country As An FBI Investigation Begins!
Next story »
See All Comments