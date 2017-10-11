Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Celebrity Feuds, Film Flickers, Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Paul Walker >> Tyrese Gibson Continues His Beef With 'Selfish' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson — See What Else He Had To Say HERE!

Tyrese Gibson Continues His Beef With 'Selfish' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson — See What Else He Had To Say HERE!

10/11/2017 3:16 PM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsFilm FlickersVin DieselDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonPaul Walker

tyrese dwayne johnson feud

Tyrese Gibson is no where close to being done with his Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson beef.

On Tuesday, the action movie star chatted with TMZ about Johnson's Fast and the Furious spin-off and revealed how he REALLY feels about the Baywatch actor. Ooh, spill!!

Related: Things Do NOT Look Good For The Weinstein Company

Per the Sweet Lady singer, he isn't angry at the 45-year-old for locking in his own Fast movie, but he does think the A-lister is being "selfish." The industry vet shared:

"Everybody's coming at me like I'm hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I'm not… The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time."

Oh nooooo! This sucks for fans of the franchise!

He continued:

"He's the reason we're pushing the release date back now. I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he's being selfish, it appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests."

Awkward!! Gibson made sure to mention that a delay in production only happened once before — and that was when Paul Walker died in 2013. The 38-year-old added:

"Fast and the Furious 9 is not coming out until 2020. That's fucked up."

Dramaaaa! Sadly, Tyrese seems to be alone in his opinion as Johnson refuses to apologize for securing a solo flick and Vin Diesel is seemingly on #TeamTheRock.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Gibson's latest complaint for yourself (below)!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Swift Announces New Social App For Fans — Check Out The First Look!
Next story »
Ronan Farrow Continues To Open Up About His Explosive Harvey Weinstein Exposé & Details How His Investigation Came To Be!
See All Comments