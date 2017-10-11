Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Oops!, Legal Matters, YouTube, Young Hollywood, Injury, Viral: News >> YouTuber Jake Paul Sued Over Obnoxious Horn Prank!

YouTuber Jake Paul Sued Over Obnoxious Horn Prank!

10/11/2017 11:46 AM ET | Filed under: Oops!Legal MattersYouTubeYoung HollywoodInjuryViral: News

jake paul sued damaging man hearing

Jake Paul, JFC.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the YouTube star has once again gotten in trouble over a controversial prank. Apparently, Paul has been slapped with a lawsuit for damaging the hearing of a pedestrian. Eek.

Related: Logan Paul Lost 15% Of His Testicle

According to TMZ, a California-based man claims the controversial internet star and his team of pranksters blew out his hearing after they blasted a loud horn at him while he was leaving a store in West Hollywood, CA. To make matters worse, the man claims his unpleasant encounter with Jake and co. can be seen in a video (below) on Paul's YouTube channel.

As you can see from the vid, Jake and his pals drove around the El Lay neighborhood honking a mega-loud horn in order to get reactions from pedestrians. Understandably, the victim is going after Paul and his company for damages for the injury and emotional distress.

Perhaps this lawsuit will teach Jake to finally chill the fuck out?? Fingers crossed.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
« Previous story
This Bridge's Shattering Glass Special Effect Is Scaring The Shit Out Of Tourists — WATCH!
Next story »
Things Do NOT Look Good For The Weinstein Company As Financiers Pull Out & Lawsuits Come Trickling In!
See All Comments