Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly PISSED At Ben Affleck! Geez, We Wonder Why…

Ben Affleck is getting some bad press for some bad actions. It may be fallout from his relationship with Harvey Weinstein, but it's not like it's undeserved.

First, former MTV VJ and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton mentioned the Justice League star "tweaking" her breast — which was even on camera. Then there was that cringeworthy 2004 interview. Most recently there are the claims that he was grabbing women's asses at a 2014 Golden Globes party.

Jennifer Garner may not be married to the controversial A-lister anymore, but that doesn't mean she can ignore his ignominy.

A source told E! News she is PISSED over what the attention is doing to their children:

"[Jen] is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben's actions. She tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. She's taking her kids to school and to all of their activities. As far as they know nothing has changed and all is well. That is always her goal but she's been pretty frustrated with him."

Despite Bennifer's problems, Jen has always maintained Ben has been an excellent coparent to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

But there isn't much he can do to about all these stories coming out. Not unless Batman can time travel now…

[Image via @CAN/Capital Pictures/David Edwards/Media Punch.]

Tags: ben affleck, harvey weinstein, jennifer garner, sexual harassment