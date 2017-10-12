Did You Know Beyoncé Invented Instagram?

The best things come in three.

As you've probably noticed, Beyoncé has been slaying the Instagram game (even more so than usual) with her posts since giving birth to The Twins — and she continued this pattern early on Thursday while the rest of the world was asleep with three more posts proving just how fly she is!

Waking up to this was the best gift ever!

In the middle video, a coordinated slideshow plays to Playboi Carti's Magnolia AKA your new favorite song because Bey said it should be.

Watch (below)!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

POSE, mom!

[Image via Instagram.]

