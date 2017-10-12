Blake Lively Says She 'Never Heard Any Stories' About Harvey Weinstein Before

An important message.

During what was supposed to be promotional interview with THR for her new film All I See is You, Blake Lively agreed to comment on the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocking Hollywood.

This doesn't come as a surprise due to her connection with the defamed producer. Not only has Blake volunteered alongside him at events, but she also wore Marchesa to her 2012 wedding with Ryan Reynolds — a dress co-designed by the mogul's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

Speaking with a reporter, the former Gossip Girl star shared that she had never felt threatened by the 65-year-old:

"That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn't have just continued. I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it's devastating to hear."

She went on to say that sexual misconduct is everywhere, even detailing her personal experience with it:

"The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously. As important as it is to remain furious about this, it's important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn't a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry. It happens to women all over the place, all the time, to the point where women don't even think that this is a real assault. I've had plenty of things happen to me whether it be trying on a dress for prom at some clothing store, to a director being inappropriate, to a guy walking down the street where you don't think, 'Oh well, that wasn't actually sexual assault — this guy just, like, grabbed my butt.'"

Terrible. The actress finished up by driving the point home:

It's important that women are furious right now. It's important that there is an uprising. It's important that we don't stand for this and that we don't focus on one or two or three or four stories, it's important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'This is unacceptable.'"

We're so glad to hear Blake wasn't one of his victims and that she's helping spread the message to non-normalize messed up shit like this. Thanks for being an ally.

