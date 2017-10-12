Home Videos Photos Shop
Blake Lively Says She Was Sexually Harassed By A Makeup Artist On Set!

At this point, we are (sadly) not surprised…

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday, Blake Lively reveals she was regularly harassed by a makeup artist on the set of a production.

According to the Gossip Girl star:

"He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger… I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do."

Although Ryan Reynolds' wife reported him to producers, they failed to discipline his actions.

"Finally… after three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, 'We need to talk to you.' I thought, ‘Well finally, they're going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day.' And they said, ‘Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can't have this happen again."'

After getting her lawyer involved, the makeup artist was finally removed, though he walked away with a good review.

"Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood."

As we reported, Lively says she never had an inappropriate interaction with Harvey Weinstein, though she believes it's "important that women are furious right now" and "that there is an uprising."

