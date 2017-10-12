Christina Applegate Reveals She Had Her Ovaries & Fallopian Tubes Removed

Christina Applegate is taking every precaution when it comes to cancer.

As you may remember, the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy.

The survivor told TODAY.com she's made some big choices in regards to her health recently, deciding to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

The Bad Moms star explained:

"Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed. My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything. It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table. Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."

Wow!

But as Christina further shared, "if you're BRCA positive, it's highly possible you'll develop cancer in your lifetime." Having battled it once, she's taking back control of her body!

Of course that doesn't mean she's not worrying about her own daughter, six-year-old Sadie:

"The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high. I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I'm doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she'll have to start getting tested. Hopefully by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that's a possibility."

The 45-year-old also added Sadie is "a vegetarian and practically vegan" by her own choice.

And as a stay-at-home mom now, she's been able to focus on her little one:

"I feel good. I keep my life really simple. I'm very fortunate right now to have that freedom to not work. I love being my daughter's mother and being 24/7 here with her, doing what I need to do, making her meals, taking her to soccer. I work at her school six or seven hours a week. I'm all in. That is my job. I love my life right now. I've been very fortunate to be able to take a minute and it's been wonderful.

Amazing to hear!

As for any words of wisdom for other women, the starlet advises them to think about their diet and stress levels:

"The first thing is to be really diligent about what you're putting into your body, as far as what kind of food you're eating. Organic is expensive. I get that. I don't want to alienate anyone who can't pay for that. But maybe skip your morning latte and get organic vegetables for the week. Try to stay away from the foods that are filled with chemicals. Be a little more diligent and carve out as much of the bad stuff that you can. The other big killer is stress. That's a hard thing to say to people especially right now. We're living in a bizarre time. We're bombarded by what's going on in our world. Breathe deeper. That's a big one for me. I used to be a stressed out person. I'm not anymore. I try to find the lining in everything in life."

We hope Christina doesn't have to deal with any more health issues!

