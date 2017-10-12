Listen To This: Nights & Mornings!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/12/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

Major props to COASTCITY for breaking boundaries and pushing Spanish language music to new heights!

The singer's Noches y Mañanas is like a steamy Maluma song if it were done by one of Drake's best producers!

The fusion of sounds and languages may not get embraced by traditional radio, but hopefully it finds its deserved audience thanks to streaming.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from COASTCITY!

