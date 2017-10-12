Home Videos Photos Shop
Sorry, Nick! Demi Lovato Reveals The Exact Moment She Fell In Love With Joe Jonas!

10/12/2017 3:01 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersLove LineDisneyYouTubeDemi LovatoJoe JonasNick JonasGIFsNostalgia

Remember when they dated??

Demi Lovato is taking fans way, way back to her Disney days!!

To promote the release of her upcoming YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, the songstress reminisced about her past by looking at old video clips, including one of her starring alongside Joe Jonas in Camp Rock!

Video: Demi Continues Her Album Promo!

While the two briefly dated in 2010, it was actually when they were filming the movie in 2008 that Demi actually fell for the singer! Sorry, Nick Jonas

Watch the nostalgic and so adorable moment (below)!

