Harvey Weinstein isn't the only one getting exposed!

In addition to Ben Affleck being called out for groping Hilarie Burton, it turns out his Justice League costar Jason Momoa will also have to face his past.

The actor is trending on Twitter on Thursday after a clip of him at 2011's Game of Thrones panel during Comic-Con resurfaced. Talking to the crowd alongside Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and more of the cast, he slips in a "joke" about rape:

"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there's so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women."

For those who don't watch the show, Jason's character Khal Drogo rapes Emilia's character Daenerys on their wedding night.

And you can actually see the actress cringe over his horrific statement. Meanwhile, Kit covers his face behind his hands as the audience roars in laughter.

How awful! Watch it (below):

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN.]