Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein Kate Beckinsale LiLo Trump PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Anglophilia, Oscars, Emma Thompson, Girl Power, Social Issues >> Emma Thompson Slams 'Predator' Harvey Weinstein, Says We're Dealing With A 'Crisis Of Extreme Masculinity'
« Previous story
Rose McGowan Finally Says The Words — Harvey Weinstein 'Raped Me'
Next story »
Weinstein! Affleck! And A Baby In Our Arms!
See All Comments