Gwyneth Paltrow Put 'Coercer' Harvey Weinstein On Blast In Vintage Late Show Interview — WATCH!

During her sit down with the funny man, the A-lister made it perfectly clear that she was pressured to delay her Thanksgiving plans and appear on the chat show per Harvey's orders. When asked by Letterman if someone had "coerced" her to be there, the Emma actress laughed and quipped:
"Do you count Harvey Weinstein as a coercer?"
Oh snap! She continued:
"I do all my movies for Harvey Weinstein, that's Miramax for all of you. And I'm lucky to do them there, but he will coerce you to do things."
The 65-year-old has since left for an Arizona rehab facility amid his sexual misconduct scandal. While the industry titan is hopeful for a second chance, we have a feeling his career in Hollywood is O-V-E-R.
