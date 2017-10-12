NYPD Launching Investigation Into A 2004 Incident Involving Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale Claims Harvey Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was Only 17 -- Rejecting Him Led To Him Calling Her A 'Cunt' & 'Undoubtedly Harmed' Her Career!
Harvey Weinstein has been ousted from Hollywood -- and we hope he never comes back!!
Our feelings on this matter have only intensified after hearing Kate Beckinsale's account of being harassed by the indie movie mogul. On Thursday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram and revealed that she became one of Harvey's victims when she was only 17.
Yup, you read that correctly. The disgraced producer attempted to seduce an underage Beckinsale. So gross.
The A-lister posted:
