NYPD Launching Investigation Into A 2004 Incident Involving Harvey Weinstein

Following the series of bombshell reports from the New York Times and The New Yorker, the NYPD has launched a criminal investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse allegations — one particularly from 2004.

The department said in a statement:

"Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS."

While no names have been named, Lucia Stoller, now Lucia Evans, did tell the The New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 — an incident that left her "disgusted" and fearful to come forward.

