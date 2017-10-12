Harvey Weinstein Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In England — And They Don't Have A Statute Of Limitations!

Wow. Women around the world are now coming forward with stories about Harvey Weinstein. Most happened years ago and are no longer actionable in the U.S.

But in the U.K., there is no statute of limitations on sexual abuse.

Related: Kate Beckinsale Claims Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was Only 17

Apparently a claim in the Merseyside area of England merited a brand new investigation despite allegedly occurring around three decades ago. According to DailyMail.com, police in Liverpool confirmed:

"Merseyside Police can confirm a report was received at 8.40am on Wednesday of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s. The report has been referred to the Metroplitan Police."

Scotland Yard was even more tight-lipped, but they did say they were looking into it:

"We can confirm the Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command."

BTW, there's been no indication that child abuse was involved. That's just what the U.K. calls their SVU.

Wouldn't it be nice if there were no statute of limitations on sexual abuse in the States?

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.]

Tags: anglophilia, harvey weinstein, legal matters, scotland yard, sexual assault