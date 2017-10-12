Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein Kate Beckinsale LiLo Trump PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Polls, Play With Perez >> VOTE: Was TIME Magazine Wrong To Put Harvey Weinstein On Their New Cover??

VOTE: Was TIME Magazine Wrong To Put Harvey Weinstein On Their New Cover??

10/12/2017 5:37 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooPollsPlay With Perez

no title

With tons of A-listers coming out with stories about Harvey Weinstein — and others turning out to be complicit in keep his acts quiet — this is the biggest story in Hollywood right now.

So of course TIME was going to cover it. But should Harvey have covered TIME?

Related: The Weinstein Company Knew About Harvey's Settlements With Victims For YEARS!

The new cover, where once again the venerable newsmag has chosen to put a deplorable person at the center of controversy front and center, is definitely calling Harvey out.

But should it have focused on supporting the women involved instead?

See the cover in action and vote for yourself (below)!


So what do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via TIME/Twitter.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
The Most Insane Victoria's Secret Fails!
10 Times Bill O'Reilly Lived Up To His Slimy Reputation!
10 Times Donald Trump Helped Spread Fake News!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Severe Reaction To Flu Meds!
Next story »
NeNe Leakes FIRED From Hosting Xscape Reunion Tour Over That Disgusting Rape Joke!
See All Comments