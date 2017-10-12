Another personal assistant is spilling tea about Harvey Weinstein!!

On Thursday, a former employee of Weinstein's anonymously spoke with CBS This Morning following the explosive sexual misconduct allegations made against the disgraced producer. As we previously reported, Harvey has been ousted from Hollywood amid countless claims he caused decades of sexual harassment and assault.

Related: James Van Der Beek Stands Up For The Weinstein Victims

Obviously, as many A-listers -- like Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, and Gwyneth Paltrow -- have come forward about their unsavory experiences with Weinstein, outsiders have begun to wonder who exactly knew about Harvey's predatory ways. While it was known that Weinstein was a philanderer, the scandalized producer went to great lengths to keep his private life a secret. Or, at least, that's what his former assistant is defending!!

The ex-employee, who asked to have his voice altered and identity kept secret, told CBS News' Bianna Golodryga:

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]