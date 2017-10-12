'Ashamed' Jane Fonda Reveals She Learned About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Misconduct A Year Ago!

Jane Fonda is feeling pretty guilty right now.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the Grace & Frankie actress admitted that she's known about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct for about a year.

A year?? *GASP*

Apparently, sometime last year, Weinstein victim Rosanna Arquette confided in Miz Fonda about the sexual harassment she suffered through thanks to Harvey. The 79-year-old shared:

"I found out about [Harvey Weinstein] about a year ago. And I'm ashamed that I didn't say anything right then."

Watch (below):

When asked by Amanpour why she didn't speak out about the controversy sooner, Jane defended that as "it hadn't happened to [her]" she didn't "feel it was [her] place" to say anything. Fair point.

She continued:

"It came as a shock and a great disappointment… I only met Harvey when I was old and Harvey goes for young because that's more vulnerable."

As a sexual assault survivor herself, Jane took a moment to remind Christiane and her viewers that Harvey's impropriety is not some rare occurrence — especially in Hollywood. After bringing up Bill Cosby, Jane added:

"I'm glad it's coming out, I'm so proud of those fellow actors that are speaking up. I know that it has taken a long time. It is a very, very, very hard thing to do… You don't get anything out of it as the person who has been victimized but it is important that it come out. Let's not think that this is some unique, horrific… this goes on all the time, this male entitlement in Hollywood and everywhere - in offices and businesses all over the world, in bars, in restaurants, in stores women are assaulted, abused, harassed."

Sadly, Jane couldn't be more correct with her statement. In addition to the 30+ women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, several male actors — including James Van Der Beek, Terry Crews, and Rob Schneider — have revealed that they've been harassed by heavyweights in Hollywood too. It's just so awful.

Be sure to catch Jane's FULL sit down with Amanpour when it airs on Friday.

