Jason Momoa Apologizes 'With A Heavy Heart' For 'Tasteless' 2011 Rape Joke

Jason Momoa Apologizes 'With A Heavy Heart' For 'Tasteless' 2011 Rape Joke

10/12/2017 8:48 PM ET | Filed under: Ben AffleckComic-ConGame Of ThronesInstagram

no title

It sounds like even Jason Momoa is grossed out by his 2011 joke.

In case you haven't seen it, footage went viral recently of a Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con in which the actor joked about getting to "rape beautiful women" on-screen.

Obviously that was a reference to the disturbing actions of his character Khal Drogo, but even he knows it was worded in incredibly poor taste. Perhaps he sees that in even more stark relief in light of the accusations his Justice League costar Ben Affleck is facing.

Related: Jason's Conan Costar Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein 'Raped Me'

He took to Instagram immediately upon seeing the reactions to the unearthed footage to say:

"I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said."

Read his full statement (below):

I APOLOGISE Aloha jA post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

We're glad to see he knows how hurtful this was to many people, including those he knows.

What do YOU think of his statement?

[Image via @MAR/Capital Pictures/Media Punch.]

