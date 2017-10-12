Kate Beckinsale Claims Harvey Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was Only 17 — Rejecting Him Led To Him Calling Her A 'Cunt' & 'Undoubtedly Harmed' Her Career!

Harvey Weinstein has been ousted from Hollywood — and we hope he never comes back!!

Our feelings on this matter have only intensified after hearing Kate Beckinsale's account of being harassed by the indie movie mogul. On Thursday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram and revealed that she became one of Harvey's victims when she was only 17.

Yup, you read that correctly. The disgraced producer attempted to seduce an underage Beckinsale. So gross.

The A-lister posted:

Harvey is a straight up predator. The 44-year-old's admission is just the latest unsavory account that has become public. Within the last week, countless actresses — including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, etc. — have gone on record about the sexual harassment they've suffered at Harvey's hands.

The Hollywood heavyweight has since left El Lay for Arizona in order to check himself into a treatment facility. We honestly hope he gets the help he so clearly needs…

