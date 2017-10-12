An Emotional Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose To Her Girlfriend Mid-Concert On National Coming Out Day!

Katy Perry was Witness to a beautiful proposal on Wednesday night!

At the singer's Brooklyn concert, she helped two beautiful fans have a moment to remember as she offered them the stage for the surprise proposal!

Katy called up Katie and her girlfriend Becky for them to share their wishes with the audience, which is when Katie got down on one knee!

We're already getting emotional! And on National Coming Out Day, too!!

The 32-year-old freaked the fuck out too, getting down on her knees as everyone waited for Becky to say "YES!"

Watch the aww-mazing moment (below):

Katy also shared video of the proposal to her Instagram Story:

🎥 | "💍A BECKY DISSE 'SIM'💍" - @katyperry via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MKftqtTuVf

— Katy Perry Daily BR (@kpdailybrasil) October 12, 2017

Aww!!

Katie and Becky will have these memories forever!!

