Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein Kate Beckinsale LiLo Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Gay Gay Gay, Music Minute, Katy Perry, Awwwww, Amazing, Instagram, LGBT >> An Emotional Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose To Her Girlfriend Mid-Concert On National Coming Out Day!

An Emotional Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose To Her Girlfriend Mid-Concert On National Coming Out Day!

10/12/2017 12:08 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GayMusic MinuteKaty PerryAwwwwwAmazingInstagramLGBT

Aww!! The feels!

Katy Perry was Witness to a beautiful proposal on Wednesday night!

At the singer's Brooklyn concert, she helped two beautiful fans have a moment to remember as she offered them the stage for the surprise proposal!

Related: Katy Threw Her Parents The Most Lit 70th Birthday Party!

Katy called up Katie and her girlfriend Becky for them to share their wishes with the audience, which is when Katie got down on one knee!

We're already getting emotional! And on National Coming Out Day, too!!

The 32-year-old freaked the fuck out too, getting down on her knees as everyone waited for Becky to say "YES!"

Watch the aww-mazing moment (below):

Katy also shared video of the proposal to her Instagram Story:

Aww!!

Katie and Becky will have these memories forever!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Samantha Bee Has A Message For 'White Cosby' Harvey Weinstein & The Rest Of The Creeps In Hollywood — WATCH
Next story »
Kate Beckinsale Claims Harvey Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was Only 17 — Rejecting Him Led To Him Calling Her A 'Cunt' & 'Undoubtedly Harmed' Her Career!
See All Comments