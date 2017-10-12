Why Is Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daddy Doing This???

Rose McGowan got back on Twitter this afternoon with a fury in her fingers.

The star has implied in every way possible that she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

She said she was raped by a studio exec but didn't name him, the New York Times exposé listed her as someone to whom the exec had to give a $100K payoff for "an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival," and she is rumored to be the actress who pulled out of Ronan Farrow's article over "the legal angle."

But now she's apparently giving no fucks.

In a series of FIRE tweets to Amazon president Jeff Bezos, accusing him of killing her project after she spoke out about Weinstein, she finally says the words outright.

Read her righteous rant (below):

