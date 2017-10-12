Margot Robbie Gives Jimmy Fallon’s Box Of Lies A ‘Kind Of Sexy’ Spin — Or Does She?? WATCH HERE!

Margot Robbie is really good at lying!

Or is she??

Joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, the actress played a round of "Box of Lies," in which the two have to stump each other on the contents of their mystery box.

Reminding the world of her beautiful Australian accent, the 27-year-old gave it her best shot as she tried to convince Jimmy of a "kind of sexy" bobblehead mashup featuring his face and Jessica Rabbit's body!

Do U think the late night TV host saw right through her??

Find out how the HIGHlarious game played out by ch-ch-checking out the clip (above)!

