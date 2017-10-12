Margot Robbie Gives Jimmy Fallon’s Box Of Lies A ‘Kind Of Sexy’ Spin — Or Does She?? WATCH HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/12/2017 3:52 PM ET | Filed under: Jimmy FallonFunnyLate Night TVMargot Robbie

Margot Robbie is really good at lying!

Or is she??

Joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, the actress played a round of "Box of Lies," in which the two have to stump each other on the contents of their mystery box.

Related: Could Margot Join The Film Retelling Of The Manson Murders?

Reminding the world of her beautiful Australian accent, the 27-year-old gave it her best shot as she tried to convince Jimmy of a "kind of sexy" bobblehead mashup featuring his face and Jessica Rabbit's body!

Do U think the late night TV host saw right through her??

Find out how the HIGHlarious game played out by ch-ch-checking out the clip (above)!

