Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein Kate Beckinsale LiLo Trump PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, TV News, Legal Matters, Rose McGowan, Business Blitz, Comic-Con >> Amazon Studios Exec Suspended After Allegedly Telling Producer 'You Will Love My Dick'

Amazon Studios Exec Suspended After Allegedly Telling Producer 'You Will Love My Dick'

10/12/2017 9:31 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsLegal MattersRose McGowanBusiness BlitzComic-Con

no title

They're dropping like flies…

On Thursday, Amazon Studios programming chief Roy Price has been suspended following allegations he told The Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Hackett, "You will love my dick," at Comic-Con in 2015.

Related: Harvey Weinstein May Lose His Honorary Degree

According to The Information, the exec allegedly made the remark inside of a cab, where Hackett told him she was not interested, and is married with children.

Before news of Price's suspension broke, Isa told The Hollywood Reporter why she came forward:

"Having power and influence is such a huge responsibility. As somebody with some power, I feel it is imperative for me to speak out. I want to call out [Price's] behavior and also hold myself to a certain standard. It's difficult because of the fact that I have two shows and I love those shows and I value my experience at Amazon. But this incident has been looming and it's difficult to shake it. I didn't want the details to come out previously because I didn't want to distract or deflate the energies of all the people who are so invested in these shows, and all of that positivity. You don't want to bring this into it. It feels demoralizing."

As we reported, that same day, Rose McGowan said she told the head of Amazon Studios that Harvey Weinstein "raped" her.

Reportedly, Price's leave of absence is effective immediately.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Even Rush Limbaugh Is Against Trump's Latest Moves
See All Comments