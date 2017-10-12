Listen up.

Samantha Bee delivered a genius monologue on Full Frontal Wednesday night, using the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal to send a direct message to the "creeps of Hollywood."

Related: Harvey Weinstein Remains Hopeful He'll Get A 'Second Chance'

The comedian went on to share some advice for male execs who are worried about being accused of sexual harassment.

Tip No. 1: Don't masturbate in the workplace. Pretty simple.

Watch the full segment followed by the PSA (below)!

World renowned expert on not sexually harassing her employees, Samantha Bee, has some advice for you boys. #SamanthaBee pic.twitter.com/KHoU2bWHn5

— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 12, 2017

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: controversy, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, late night tv, samantha bee, sex, social issues