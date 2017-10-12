Home Videos Photos Shop
Serena Williams Shares Sweetest Snap Smooching Daughter Alexis Olympia — Just As Her Tennis Comeback Is Announced!!!

Look at this cutie!!

On Wednesday, Serena Williams took to Snapchat to share an adorable video of herself holding 5-week-old Alexis Olympia as she kissed the infant on her forehead. These tender moment are everything!!

This comes on the heels of major tennis news, as it was officially announced Miz Williams will make her return to the court during the Australian Open next year!

Tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Serena will be playing in the January 2018 competition:

"Serena will be back. We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slams. … I've been in contact with all the top players and am pleased to announce we'll have the full top 100 men and women returning to the Australian Open."

The new momma — and fiancée to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — better soak up all the baby time she can, because it looks like she's hitting the ground running following her pregnancy.

We can't wait to see the powerhouse play again!

P.S. Watch the video of her and baby Alexis being adorable (below)!

[Image via Snapchat.]

