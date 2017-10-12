Home Videos Photos Shop
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Severe Reaction To Flu Meds!

10/12/2017 5:55 PM ET | Filed under: HealthScary!InstagramTamar Braxton

Oh no!

Tamar Braxton was rushed to the emergency room on Wednesday night after suffering a severe reaction to flu medicine, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, the singer was prescribed Prednisone, a steroid, for her throat after seeing a specialist in New York for flu-like symptoms. By the time she returned to Los Angeles, the 40-year-old's body was severely swollen due to a reaction from the meds.

She is expected to be in the hospital for the next few days until she makes a full recovery.

In the meantime, Tamar shared to Instagram:

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Feel better, bb!

[Image via Instagram/FayesVision/WENN.]

