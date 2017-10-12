OMG, Tyrese Will Just Not Let Go Of His Feud With The Rock!

Dude, move on!

On Wednesday, Tyrese Gibson brought up his feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once again as he shared an old video of his Fast & Furious costar calling Tyrese's 2015 album Black Rose "dog shit."

In all honesty, all this does is remind us how funny The Rock is! Take a joke, Ty!

Related: Vin Diesel Sides With The Rock!

In the clip, Johnson reacts to listening to the record, saying:

"Just a little quick shout out to Tyrese. His new album, Black Rose, I just heard it. I have got to say in all honesty, it's the biggest piece of dog sh-t that I have ever heard. It shouldn't be called Black Rose it should be called big piece of black dog shit. Not even the hard dried up dog shit … It's the soft dog shit. It's like baby shit. That's what the album is like."

Gibson wrote alongside the post:

"Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time my single SHAME was #1 on Billboard for 16 weeks my album came in #1 on the TOP 200!!! Real R&B music lovers know….. This album is in a league of its own #BlackRose"

Watch (below):

Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time my single SHAME was #1 on Billboard for 16 weeks my album came in #1 on the TOP 200!!! Real R&B music lovers know….. This album is in a league of its own #BlackRoseA post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Tyrese should really be thanking The Rock for the free promo!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, dwayne "the rock" johnson, film flickers, music minute, tyrese gibson