Weinstein! Affleck! And A Baby In Our Arms!

The list of women Harvey Weinstein has harassed grows by the day.

On Thursday, actress Claire Forlani took to Twitter to reveal that she escaped sexual harassment from Weinstein on FIVE different occasions. How awful!!!

The 45-year-old, who appeared in the Miramax-distributed Boys and Girls, shared with her followers:

