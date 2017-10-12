Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein Kate Beckinsale LiLo Trump PerezTV
Home >> Lindsay Lohan, Ben Affleck, Personally Perez, Baby Blabber, Film Flickers, YouTube, PerezTV, Taylor Swift >> Weinstein! Affleck! And A Baby In Our Arms!

Weinstein! Affleck! And A Baby In Our Arms!

10/12/2017 6:02 PM ET | Filed under: Lindsay LohanBen AffleckPersonally PerezBaby BlabberFilm FlickersYouTubePerezTVTaylor Swift

The very latest from Hollywood!

Dad's still got a job to do!

Our new normal!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Emma Thompson Slams 'Predator' Harvey Weinstein, Says We're Dealing With A 'Crisis Of Extreme Masculinity'
Next story »
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Severe Reaction To Flu Meds!
See All Comments