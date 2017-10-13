Listen To This: Like Lightning Striking!

Less Shawn Mendes and more Justin Bieber, Alex Aiono is the latest YouTuber trying to make it big in the music world!

He's signed to a major label - Interscope - and released a few singles. His most recent, Does It Feel Like Falling feat Trinidad Cardona, could be the one that breaks him wide.

Issa bop!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alex Aiono!

Tags: alex aiono, austin mahone, justin bieber, listen to this, shawn mendes, trinidad cardona