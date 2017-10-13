Angie Everhart Details Extremely Disturbing Story Of Harvey Weinstein Masturbating In Front Of Her On A Yacht — She Told 'Everyone' & No One Was Surprised!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Angie Everhart

This is seriously so disturbing.

Actress Angie Everhart spoke out to TMZ Live on Friday, detailing a gross encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein over ten years ago while staying on a yacht for Cannes.

Related: This Harvey Weinstein Babysitter Interview Story Is SO CREEPY!

According to her account, the filmmaker entered Angie's room on the boat (with another female who later left), blocked the doorway, and began masturbating in front of her before ejaculating onto the floor.

Despite the Hollywood exec telling her to keep quiet, Angie said she "told everyone" — but no one was surprised. In fact, the behavior was played off as Harvey just being Harvey.

She also went on to assert that anyone in the same circle as Harvey 100% knows about his mistreatment of women.

Watch her shocking interview HERE.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

