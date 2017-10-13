Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Music Minute, Listen To This, YouTube, PerezTV, Anitta >> Anitta & Alesso's "Is That For Me" - REACTING Live!

Anitta & Alesso's "Is That For Me" - REACTING Live!

10/13/2017 1:55 PM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousMusic MinuteListen To ThisYouTubePerezTVAnitta

This IS for us!

Most definitely!!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Oprah Winfrey Believes 'A Shift Is Coming' Following Harvey Weinstein Exposé!
Next story »
Julia Roberts & Heidi Klum Condemn Harvey Weinstein's 'Predatory Behavior' & Share Their Support For Victims Speaking Out!
See All Comments