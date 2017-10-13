Anitta & Alesso's "Is That For Me" - REACTING Live!

It's interesting how Kaya Jones can be so vocal about her experience with sexual harassment, yet still support Donald Trump.

Regardless of her loyalty to the self-proclaimed pussy-grabber, her story about how she was treated as a young singer in the Pussycat Dolls is still important to hear.

Taking to Twitter over the past week, the 33-year-old has responded to the Harvey Weinstein scandal by detailing what it was like for her growing up in the industry and the gross behavior she endured.

During her exposé of sorts, Jones compared the girl group to a "prostitution ring" and takes a dig at the "den mother from hell" -- is she referring to group founder Robin Antin?

Take a look (below):

