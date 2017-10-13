Blac Chyna Reported For Vandalism After Slapping Phone Out Of Photog's Hand

Blac Chyna had a Kanye West moment on Hollywood Blvd. Thursday night when she slapped a photog's phone out of his hand after she clearly didn't want to be filmed.

According to TMZ, the reality star is listed as the suspect in a misdemeanor vandalism report taken by the LAPD around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Apparently Rob Kardashian's baby momma had repeatedly said she didn't want to be on camera, and shit hit the fan when they persisted. She even threatened to get her "real n*****" to deal with them if they didn't stop.

You can watch video of the altercation HERE.

We'll keep you posted if we hear more…

