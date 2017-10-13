Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Busted!, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna >> Blac Chyna Reported For Vandalism After Slapping Phone Out Of Photog's Hand

Blac Chyna Reported For Vandalism After Slapping Phone Out Of Photog's Hand

10/13/2017 12:04 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBusted!Rob KardashianBlac Chyna

no title

Blac Chyna had a Kanye West moment on Hollywood Blvd. Thursday night when she slapped a photog's phone out of his hand after she clearly didn't want to be filmed.

According to TMZ, the reality star is listed as the suspect in a misdemeanor vandalism report taken by the LAPD around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Related: Chyna AND Rob Sued For Bullying After Outing Her Ex As Gay!

Apparently Rob Kardashian's baby momma had repeatedly said she didn't want to be on camera, and shit hit the fan when they persisted. She even threatened to get her "real n*****" to deal with them if they didn't stop.

You can watch video of the altercation HERE.

We'll keep you posted if we hear more…

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
In The Heights Creators Call For The Weinstein Company To Give Up Movie Rights To The Musical!
Next story »
Quentin Tarantino Finally Breaks His Silence On Harvey Weinstein’s Scandal!
See All Comments