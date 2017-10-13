Home Videos Photos Shop
Britney Spears Is The Modern Day Picasso!

10/13/2017 6:33 PM ET | Filed under: Britney SpearsInstagramArtsy Fartsy

In happier news… Britney Spears has taken up painting!

Hellbent on improving our day drastically, the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday showing off her latest masterpiece — a beautiful compilation of flowers and colorful abstract lines!

She penned alongside a video showing us behind-the-scenes footage of her ~process~:

"Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒🐠🌹💥💥"

Watch (below)!!

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

10/10!!

Gotta love her.

[Image via Instagram.]

