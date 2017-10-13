BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SENT US THIS!!

When Anna Faris' book was first announced, Unqualified was described as a "comic memoir" that "will reveal Anna's unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love."

As we know now, the whole "finding love" part will be a bit of an awkward read given the fact that the actress and Chris Pratt are now broken up. But even with that in mind, we can still appreciate (if not judge) the chaotic whirlwind romance that brought the beloved Hollywood couple together in 2007.

In a new excerpt from the book, which comes out this month, Anna reveals that she "desperately wanted to fuck" her future-husband while she was still married to her previous husband of three years.

Related: Disney Quiz Tells Chris Pratt He's Chris Evans!

And, spoiler alert: they totally fucked!

The 40-year-old explains that she met the Parks and Recreation actor on the set of Take Me Home Tonight right around the same time she started feeling unfulfilled in her marriage to actor Ben Indra.

While she tried to ignore these feelings, Anna says she found herself growing increasingly jealous of the "background actresses" Chris was hooking up with at the time (Andy Dwyer, you dog!). But only after spending an evening with costars at his apartment did Anna realize their chemistry was on another level.

Clearly in a pickle, Anna spoke to a friend about the situation and was advised to

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]