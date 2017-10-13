Heartbroken Residents Return To What's Left Of Their Homes After Devastating California Wildfires

Over the past week, wildfires in California's wine country have raged out of control.

Firefighters haven't even been able to keep up with the blaze, which has killed a confirmed 31 people with hundreds still missing — making these the deadliest fires in California history.

Many escaped the inferno with just the clothes on their back and returned later, only to find the flames had taken everything from them.

It's impossible for us to imagine what they and the thousands of other evacuees are going through right now.

But CNN captured a few reactions in the moment, which you can see (below):

Heartbreaking video shows California residents returning to devastated neighborhoods that were leveled by wildfires https://t.co/2O9sUQm8xl pic.twitter.com/9SDtR0vzvL

— CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2017

If you'd like to help, find out how HERE.

[Image via CNN.]

