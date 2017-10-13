Home Videos Photos Shop
Heartbroken Residents Return To What's Left Of Their Homes After Devastating California Wildfires

Over the past week, wildfires in California's wine country have raged out of control.

Firefighters haven't even been able to keep up with the blaze, which has killed a confirmed 31 people with hundreds still missing — making these the deadliest fires in California history.

Many escaped the inferno with just the clothes on their back and returned later, only to find the flames had taken everything from them.

It's impossible for us to imagine what they and the thousands of other evacuees are going through right now.

But CNN captured a few reactions in the moment, which you can see (below):

If you'd like to help, find out how HERE.

