We doubt Twitter is pleased about this.

On Thursday, Rose McGowan announced that she, along with many other women on Twitter, would be boycotting the social media site on October 13. Why?? Well, the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement came about after the service temporarily suspended the Charmed alum's account amid tweets about Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.

Unsurprisingly, numerous A-listers -- including Chrissy Teigen, Mark Ruffalo, Gina Rodriguez, etc. -- have vocalized their support for the boycott and have promised to not post on Friday. Be sure to ch-ch-check out their declarations (below)!

