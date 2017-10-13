George Clooney Denies Any Involvement In ER's Vanessa Marquez Being 'Blacklisted'

New phone, who dis.

George Clooney is speaking out against ER actress Vanessa Marquez's claim that he played a role in having her "blacklisted" for speaking out about harassment she witnessed on the set of the medical drama.

In a statement on Friday, the industry vet denied having knowledge of her being locked out of casting, saying:

"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor."

The father-of-twins went on:

"If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

