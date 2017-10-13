Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, TV News, George Clooney >> George Clooney Denies Any Involvement In ER's Vanessa Marquez Being 'Blacklisted'

George Clooney Denies Any Involvement In ER's Vanessa Marquez Being 'Blacklisted'

10/13/2017 5:00 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsGeorge Clooney

no title

New phone, who dis.

George Clooney is speaking out against ER actress Vanessa Marquez's claim that he played a role in having her "blacklisted" for speaking out about harassment she witnessed on the set of the medical drama.

Related: Harvey Weinstein's Male Collaborators Get Called Out For Remaining Silent

In a statement on Friday, the industry vet denied having knowledge of her being locked out of casting, saying:

"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor."

The father-of-twins went on:

"If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

Thoughts??

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Malin Akerman Engaged to Actor Jack Donnelly: See Her Ring!
Next story »
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Proves How 'Common These Assaults Are' With Her Own Harrowing Tale Of Being Harassed By An Older Man In The Industry
See All Comments