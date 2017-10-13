This Harvey Weinstein Babysitter Interview Story Is SO CREEPY!

Yet another actress has come forward with a disgusting story about Harvey Weinstein — though this time in a very different context.

Sarah Ann Masse opened up to Variety about her experience with the movie mogul, and it had nothing to to with a role.

In 2008, the actress and comedian was working as a nanny in New York City when she was contacted for a job babysitting Harvey's three children.

After a series of pre-interviews with his assistants, Masse was sent to her first interview with Weinstein, who was already divorced from Eve Chilton and remarried to Georgina Chapman at the time.

She says the meeting was unprofessional from the jump:

"They arranged for me to go to his house in Connecticut, so I drove out there. Harvey Weinstein opened the door in his boxer shorts and an undershirt. My first thought was, ‘Oh, this is weird. Maybe he forgot this interview is happening. Maybe he thought I was the mailman. I'm sure he'll be embarrassed and excuse himself and get changed.' But he didn't."

Instead he sat down and conducted the interview in his underwear, something Masse says she tried to tell herself was just him being "odd" — until they were interrupted by the children who came in to see who their father was speaking to:

"No one else was home, except for the kids. He screamed at them to get out of the room and told them to not come back into the room until I had left, which I thought was really weird because I've interviewed for a lot of nanny jobs and [the parents] were always eager for me to meet the children and see how I interacted with them. He had this big burst of anger. I knew he had a reputation for being tough and intimidating, but I still thought it was odd."

Masse says the interview questions were more or less normal, though Harvey did ask if she would ever flirt with any of his friends to try to get ahead as an actor. She told him "absolutely not."

The real disturbing moment came at the end of the meeting:

"[He] gave me this really tight, close hug that lasted for quite a long period of time. He was still in his underwear. Then he told me he loved me. I left right after that."

She was later informed she didn't get the job because she was also an actor, something she had been upfront about from the start. But she didn't mind. She says:

"It felt like I dodged a bullet."

Apparently she did.

