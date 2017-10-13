Sorry, Melania — Ivana Trump Clarifies That She's 'First Lady Trump' Not 'First Lady Of America'

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/13/2017

As we reported, Donald Trump's ex Ivana Trump came out swinging on GMA Monday morning, where she referred to herself as the "First Lady." POTUS' third wife Melania Trump responded to the classic First Wives Club shade by calling it "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

In attempt to clarify her comment (and perhaps to keep people talking), Ivana said on The Wendy Williams Show in an interview that aired on Friday:

"I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump.' I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is First Lady of America but I'm First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grownup kids."

In response to Melania's clap back, the 68-year-old author quipped:

"I have no idea why she did it, ’cause I never said I'm 'First Lady of America.' Better her than me, frankly, you know."

When Wendy pressed the self-proclaimed First Lady about Donald's second wife (and the mother of his fourth child, Tiffany Trump), Marla Maples, Ivana responded:

"I'm not going to discuss Marla Maples or the showgirl. Not a chance."

This baby momma drama is legitimately too much for us.

We'll just be over here listening to how Wendy says "Melania" on repeat:

