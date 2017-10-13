Jason Aldean Resumes His Tour Almost Two Weeks After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Jason Aldean is back on the road.

On Thursday evening, the country crooner resumed his They Don't Know Tour at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK almost two weeks after the deadly Las Vegas shooting. As we previously reported, Aldean hit the pause button on his tour after witnessing the mass shooting by gunman Stephen Paddock on October 1.

Following the tragedy, Jason informed fans that he'd be taking a break, but promised that the tour would resume eventually. And resume it did as he told the crowd in Tulsa:

"I want this not to be something that's going to be a downer for the rest of the night. I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn't get a chance to."

What kind words. In an attempt to keep things on a positive note, the A-lister also added:

"There's a lot of good people in this world and a lot of them are in #Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Awwww. Speaking of good people, a Las Vegas-based couple who survived the shooting traveled to Tulsa in order to attend Aldean's OK gig. The twosome, named Ryan Guay and Lynzee Freund, were gifted free tickets to the show as they helped save a little girl's life during the attack.





We hope Ryan and Lynzee enjoyed the show! As always, our thoughts continue to be with the victims' loved ones.

Everyone stay #VegasStrong!

