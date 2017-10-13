Jimmy Kimmel Is Eager To Have Donald Trump On His Show: 'I Feel Like I Could Turn Him Around On A Couple Of Things'

Jimmy Kimmel has certainly hit his stride.

The late night host is in the midst of planning a (brief) move to Brooklyn as his ABC chat show will be taping from his hometown for all of next week. While the funny man has been making non-stop headlines for taking on Donald Trump, healthcare, and the NRA, it appears his stint in Brooklyn will have some seriously memorable moments.

During a chat with ABC News' Amy Robach, Kimmel revealed that former Late Show host David Letterman is slated to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live: Back to Brooklyn. This is pretty major as it'll be Letterman's first late-night appearance since retiring. Jimmy explained:

"This is the first time he's done a late-night show since his last show, and that's terrifying for me. I feel like I've been preparing questions for Dave for my whole life."

Other expected guests include Billy Joel, Howard Stern, Amy Schumer, and Tracy Morgan. What a line-up!

Of course, Miz Robach asked if POTUS, who is a New York native, would be welcome onto JKL! As Jimmy has gone toe-to-toe with the Trump family lately, his answer was pretty surprising — he'd LOVE to have the Trumpster on his program. He added:

"I have a lot of questions for Donald Trump… Maybe this is crazy, but I feel like I could turn him around on a couple of things. I think he needs to be surrounded by better people. … I just think he's changed positions so frequently… I want to know what happened to the Donald Trump … who was a Democrat?"

Same, Jimmy. Same.

Although Jimmy has never stayed away from political content, he's definitely become more outspoken following his infant son Billy's open heart surgery. In case you forgot, during one monologue, the 49-year-old tearfully pleaded with those in D.C. to preserve the Affordable Care Act, because he wasn't sure what he would've done if he didn't have insurance to save his son.

On his decision to tackle political issues on his show, Jimmy told Amy:

"I did know that I had to say something when I came back. I'd been talking about the fact that my wife was pregnant for some time. And then all of a sudden, I was gone for a week."

Well, we're glad he spoke out!! Be sure to take a look at Jimmy's full sit down for yourself (below)!

