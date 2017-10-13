Home Videos Photos Shop
Juanes Joins Logic For The Spanish Remix Of 1-800-273-8255 — Check It Out!

10/13/2017 3:36 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteJuanesVMAsAlessia Cara

Listen to the remix HERE!

Juanes is coming through!

The Colombian singer recently revealed his remix of Logic's song 1-800-273-8255 featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid!

You may remember the rapper performed the track, which is the number to the suicide prevention hotline, at the MTV VMAs in August, and now we get to hear it with a Spanish translation!

Related: Juanes & John Legend Team Up For Their Redemption Song

Talking to Billboard about the song, the Me Enamora artist revealed he really wanted to collaborate with Logic after watching him in concert in Miami:

"When I saw Logic, it made me be like, ‘Wow — this guy is so, so talented. So incredible.' And also because this song is so powerful. I just loved that inspiration of the song. So we met each other, and I went to my studio with Mosty. We did a translation of the lyrics and recorded it. I'm so excited about its release."

You can read the rest of his interview HERE, but be sure to listen to the remix (below)!!

[Image via Instagram.]

