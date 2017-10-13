Julia Roberts & Heidi Klum Condemn Harvey Weinstein's 'Predatory Behavior' & Share Their Support For Victims Speaking Out!

Julia Roberts and Heidi Klum are joining the list of celebs not keeping quiet when it comes to Harvey Weinstein!

As it's been revealed the producer has alleged to have sexually harassed and assaulted women over decades, the two stars spoke out against him on Thursday to condemn his behavior.

The A-lister voiced her anger over his abuse of power, telling Us Weekly:

"A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate woman. We've heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all. If you've been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN.org). Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673)."

With Harvey being stripped of his executive producer credit on Project Runway, the show's host opened up to applaud the "brave women" who are using their voices. She told People:

"I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood. This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature. I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable."

Hollywood needs to take a stand to sexual harassment and assault!!

