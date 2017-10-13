Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Personally Perez, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, PerezTV, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast, Daytime TV >> Kelly Ripa Crossed The Line!

Kelly Ripa Crossed The Line!

10/13/2017 7:02 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPersonally PerezRyan SeacrestKelly RipaPerezTVThe PHP: Perez Hilton PodcastDaytime TV

Love her, but this is outrageous!! This and more on my latest podcast!

Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: After Criticizing Obama's Use Of Executive Orders, Trump Has Signed More Executive Orders Than Any President In The Last 50 Years — And It Hasn't Even Been A Full Year!
Next story »
Would U Be A Sugar Momma? Renee Zellwegger Is! And…
See All Comments