Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Baby's Sex & How She Felt About Oprah Winfrey Announcing Her Pregnancy News!

Mindy Kaling is having a baby, and she can't wait!!

Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres for the comedienne's Friday show, the preggers starlet revealed her excitement for her little one's arrival, as well as some of the struggles of being pregnant.

You know, like when Oprah Winfrey confirms your secret news to the world!!

The Mindy Project creator confessed she couldn't even be mad at her for it:

"She did announce it. I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we're working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press — she was very excited. If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it' — because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good."

True!! It does make for a good story!

Absolutely glowing, Mindy also confirmed the sex of her unborn baby, telling Ellen:

"I am not waiting. I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl."

Yay!!

Watch the 38-year-old spill it all (below):

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

