NeNe Leakes Addresses Her 'Real Breakdown' After Being Fired From Xscape Hosting Gig!

NeNe Leakes is seeing the consequences of her actions.

As we previously reported, the reality TV star was fired from hosting Xscape's reunion tour after telling a female heckler at a comedy show that she hopes she gets raped.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member went on Instagram Live to talk about her recent breakdown following the backlash.

She told viewers:

"A lot of people know me as NeNe who's laughing and talking, a lot of don't know me as NeNe who would break down. I actually had a real breakdown. Trust and believe, I'm so okay, I'm in a great place today. I can't say I haven't been in a great place these last few days. I'm so okay with everything, I just haven't talked a lot or spoken out a lot."

It might be for the best, especially as Kim Zolciak-Biermann has decided to lawyer up over NeNe's previous "racist" allegations from an unrelated matter.

The 49-year-old continued:

"Yesterday I got a little bit emotional. I have never said anything that the heckler said to me. All the girls on the tour with me know what happened. I plan on not letting anyone take my joy. I created my own show because I wanted to get out and express some of the things that I have inside of me."

Also adding what it was the heckler yelled at her, the TV personality added:

"I don't consider myself a comedian, I always say that. I've said that since the day I first started. I just consider myself a shit talker, a funny lady. I never imagined ever, ever, ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out 'Go kill yourself' to me. It literally took me somewhere else, I apologize. I've let that go."

It's unlikely NeNe will get her Xscape hosting gig back, but showing her remorse certainly won't hurt matters.

What do U think? Are U buying it?

Do U think it's time to move on?

