Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Love Line, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Alexander Skarsgård, True Blood, Emmys, Awwwww, Late Night TV >> Nicole Kidman Gets SUPER Flustered Talking About Her 'Congratulatory' Emmys Kiss With Costar Alexander Skarsgård — WATCH!

Nicole Kidman Gets SUPER Flustered Talking About Her 'Congratulatory' Emmys Kiss With Costar Alexander Skarsgård — WATCH!

10/13/2017 2:44 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsLove LineNicole KidmanKeith UrbanAlexander SkarsgårdTrue BloodEmmysAwwwwwLate Night TV

nicole kidman talks askars kiss

Graham Norton is such a provocateur!!

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Nicole Kidman got all kinds of flustered when the British chat show host brought up the intimate kiss she shared with Alexander Skarsgård at this year's Emmys. Oh boy!!!

Related: Nicole Sparkle On The BFI Red Carpet!

In case you forgot, when the True Blood alum won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie trophy for his work in Big Little Lies, ASkars planted a big kiss on Nicole — RIGHT IN FRONT OF HER HUSBAND, Keith Urban. Understandably, the lippy exchange sent the internet into a tizzy.

Clearly, there was nothing super scandalous about the kiss, BUT Nicole did a horrible job at trying to downplay the "congratulatory" smooch. Be sure to ch-ch-check out Kidman getting all worked up for yourself (below)!

Girl, don't stress, we'd get flustered talking about Alexander too. *Swoon*

[Image via CBS/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
View Pics »
« Previous story
Harvey Weinstein Is Seriously Challenging His Firing!
Next story »
Hillary Clinton Draws Comparisons Between Harvey Weinstein & 'Admitted Sexual Assaulter' Donald Trump
See All Comments